Back To Sunshine This Afternoon

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy start to Tuesday, but sunshine is on the menu this afternoon. High temperatures will be about 10° degrees cooler on average, with highs near 60°. Tonight turns cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday should be a nice day with highs in the low 60s. Thanksgiving should be a nice day with temperatures starting off near 40° during the morning, but warming into the low 60s during the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Our next shot for rain arrives Friday, likely during the second half of the day. Most of that rain exits the area by Saturday afternoon. For the iron bowl, looks like the game itself should be dry with a kickoff temperatures in the low 60s. Some rain is possible during the morning though, so rain gear may be required for tailgating. Another system swings into central and south Alabama late Sunday into Monday, likely bringing another round of rain. A cold front should clear the area by next Tuesday, ending the rain and holding afternoon highs in the upper 50s.