City of Montgomery Ranks in Top Ten Digital Cities

by Ellis Eskew

When it comes to digital cities, the City of Montgomery ranks in the top ten in the U.S.

The Digital City Survey award was given out at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The survey examines the overall technology programs and plans of the city. Out of all the cities its size Montgomery ranks 8th.

Mayor Todd Strange says it started with the open data portal that allows access to the city budget and payroll.

He says there are plans to expand.

“We’ve begun a conversation with the Alabama Power Company to partner and really have an innovation district that would go from the Capitol all the way down Dexter to Commerce to the river where we will have fiber there where you can have smart polls. You might have license plate readers, you may have surveillance,”said Strange.

“At the end of the day, it’s about serving our residents better and making sure they have the most efficient cost effective service possible and we’re using technology to do this. Public works and Chris Conway– we’re building and making decisions based on data and it’s going to be exciting the next couple of years.” said Public Relations Specialist Griffith Waller.

Strange says it’s an honor to receive such an award.

“Montgomery is being known as a cyber gig city and to get this award with the likes of Bellevue, Washington and Winston Salem, Alexandria, Virginia, that puts us in pretty high cotton,” said Strange.

The digital survey is taken each summer from July to August.