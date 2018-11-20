Cloudy Morning, Sunny and Cooler Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns later today with cooler temperatures as highs hold in the upper 50s to near 60° in most locations. We will drop into the lower and mid 30s overnight and after the cold start, the day Wednesday will be nice with a sunny sky and a high around 60°.

TRAVELING WEDNESDAY?: Good news this year, much of the continental U.S. will feature dry weather. Rain is likely along the west coast from Seattle down to San Francisco, and some snow is possible over parts of New England. But, for most of the major U.S. airport hubs we see no weather issues.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny weather continues for Alabama thanks to a dry airmass. We start the day cold with most locations in the mid and upper 30s, but ample sunshine will allow for a nice warm up with a high in the lower to mid 60s

BLACK FRIDAY: Most of the day will be dry for all you shoppers, but clouds will increase through the day Friday, and a disturbance will bring rain to the state Friday night into Saturday morning. For now it looks like the main chance of rain will come from 6:00 p.m. Friday through 9:00 a.m. Saturday. A few thunderstorms could be possible, but the risk of severe weather looks low with little to no surface based instability. Rain amounts of around 1 inch are likely.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday morning should be cloudy with the threat of some showers, some clearing is possible Saturday afternoon, but another wave will bring the chance of rain and storms to the state Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. The high Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

IRON BOWL FORECAST: For now it looks like the rain will be over in time for the 2:30 kickoff in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Some clearing is possible; we project a kickoff temperature around 63 degrees, falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature a clearing sky and cooler temps and the first half of the week looks much cooler and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s long range model data suggests some risk of rain could return toward the end of the week as we wrap up the month of November.

Have a great day!

Ryan