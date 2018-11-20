Cool & Dry Through Thanksgiving Day

by Shane Butler

We’re now on the backside of a cold front and this puts us in a dry and cooler air mass for a few days. High pressure will carve out some sunny/mild days but clear/cold nights. Daytime highs will hover in the low to mid 60s while overnight temps fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day is looking nice and mild around here. Friday is when we have our next rain maker moving into the region. We expect rain Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. This system will depart early Saturday, so you should be able to salvage any plans you have for outdoor activities. The weather pattern will be quick changing through the weekend. Just as the Saturday system departs, another one approaches the area Sunday. We expect a round of rain to move through Sunday afternoon into early Monday. A few t-storms may be possible with this disturbance but for now we don’t see anything too strong or severe. We will keep you posted for changes. In the mean time, you get to enjoy a fairly decent Thanksgiving Day around here.