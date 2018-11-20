Golden Apple: Jimmy Oliver

by Matt Breland

Our Golden Apple winner from this week is from Pike County High School. Jimmy Oliver is the band director and a well-respected teacher. He makes it his goal to educate his students in music to the best of his ability. Many students enjoy his music classes because he is a very fun and interactive teacher/ band director. He hopes that he can continue to contribute to the world of teaching by inspiring students to pursue their musical talents.

Congratulations Mr. Oliver! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, www.alabamanews.net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.