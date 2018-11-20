Man Dies While Being Arrested by Montgomery Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has died after being taken into police custody.

Montgomery police say they responded to a call of a man creating a disturbance and behaving erratically in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road Monday night. They say after he was placed into custody, he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

Fire medics were called, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no signs of foul play, and they have asked the state bureau of investigation to investigate the death.