Sewage Problems Could Soon Be Over in Uniontown

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Uniontown residents are cautiously optimistic about the effort to replace the city’s old sewage system.

A $23 million dollar USDA grant was recently awarded to the city to rehabilitate the city’s entire wastewater collection system.

The project includes construction of a connection between Uniontown and Demopolis — which will pump wastewater to Demopolis for treatment.

“The sewage issue has plagued our community for quite some time, a period of decades,” said Uniontown Mayor Jamaal Hunter.

“We’re just so thankful that we’re almost at the end of the journey to getting this problem fixed and rectified for our citizens.”

About three thousand customers in the Uniontown area use the city’s wastewater system.