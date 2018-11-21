A Mild Thanksgiving; Some Rain On Black Friday

by Ben Lang

Its a sunny but cool start to our day-before-Thanksgiving. It’s great weather for traveling home for thanksgiving though, with all of the southeastern U.S. currently mainly cloud free. High temperatures today range from the upper 50s to low 60s under a sunny sky. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s to low 40s tonight. The sky should remain mostly sunny throughout Thanksgiving with high temps in the low to mid 60s. For the ASU Turkey Day classic, expect a kickoff temperature in the low 60s. By the end of the game, the temperature falls into the low 50s.

Thanksgiving night should be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Clouds increase on Black Friday, with rain moving in from the west by the evening. Daytime highs may not make it above the 50s. Most of the rain will occur during the overnight hours, exiting the state Saturday morning. There could be some lingering showers during the morning up in Tuscaloosa ahead of the Iron Bowl, but its looking dry by the afternoon with a kickoff temperature in the mid 60s.

Another system likely brings us more rain by Sunday afternoon or evening, clearing the area by Monday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible with that system, though severe weather is not expected at this time. Our weather pattern looks cooler and drier towards the middle of next week, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.