A Nice Thanksgiving Day Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our Thanksgiving Day is looking nice and dry but rain is making a return to our area over the upcoming weekend. Outdoor plans for Thursday look good with mostly sunny skies and temps in the lower 60s for highs. We see clouds and rain entering the area Friday. It starts out with cloudy skies with most of the rain holding off until evening and overnight. Due to clouds and easterly winds temps will only manage mid to upper 50s for highs Friday afternoon. The rainy weather moves east of us Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon turns out to be fairly decent. Most of Sunday is dry and warmer with temps hovering around 70 degrees by late afternoon. Another quick moving system enters the region Sunday evening and there’s some rain overnight into early Monday. Once this system is out of the way, it’s back to sunny and cooler temps the first of next week.