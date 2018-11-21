Prepping for Black Friday

by Danielle Wallace

Deals are everywhere for Black Friday. In Montgomery, retailers are already preparing for shoppers as early as tomorrow night.

In several shops in Eastdale Mall and the Shoppes at Eastchase, retailers are advertising deals to get shoppers to return for Black Friday. While bigger retailers will have extra staff, some smaller shops say they want to offer extra deals for customers, like drawings for giveaways. We spoke with a few shoppers who were out this week. Some say they may not be coming out to Black Friday this year because of the crowds, others think otherwise.

“I’m looking forward to coming out and doing some shopping. It’s something me and my mom do every year but I think this year we’re looking more towards the online shopping deals, stay at home on the couch and still get the same discounts,” says Meredith Durden.

According to the Alabama Retail Association, only 10 percent of sales in Alabama are from online shopping.