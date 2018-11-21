St. James Hotel Prospective Buyer Hilton Hotel Affiliated

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma city leaders are moving forward with plans to sell the historic St. James Hotel.

City Council President Corey Bowie says the city has a prospective buyer for the hotel. He says the negotiations for the terms of the sale have been extended an additional 60 days.

Bowie says the buyer is affiliated with Hilton Hotels.

“The St. James Hotel will be the anchor to, to do the rebirth of downtown far as with tourism and also retail and entertainment,” said Bowie.

The forty two room hotel was built in 1837.

It’s said to be the only surviving riverfront antebellum hotel in the southeast.