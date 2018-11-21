Sunny, Dry Days

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/THANKSGIVING: If you are traveling today, the weather across much of the country will be fine. For us in Alabama, the dry and cooler weather continues today and for Thanksgiving. Both days will feature a sunny sky and clear nights; the high today will be around 60°, and on Thanksgiving Day expect a high in the lower to mid 60s.

RAIN RETURNS TO END WEEK: For Black Friday, expect a dry start to the day, but through the days clouds will be increasing, and rain should arrive late in the day as a wave aloft approaches from the west. Rain will be widespread statewide Friday night with a few thunderstorms possible. Severe storms are not expected, and rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are likely. The rain should end very early in the day Saturday, possibly before daybreak, we might see a few peeks of sun Saturday afternoon with a high in the mid 60s.

REST OF WEEKEND: Clouds thicken Sunday ahead of a cold front and showers are likely Sunday afternoon and evening ahead this front. This will be a fairly dynamic system, but moisture and instability will be lacking, so severe weather is not expected at this time. The high Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

FOOTBALL FORECAST: For the high school playoff games Friday night, rain is likely with temperatures in the 50s.

IRON BOWL: Alabama host Auburn in the 83rd installment of the Iron Bowl Saturday in Tuscaloosa…2:30p CT kickoff… the sky will be mostly cloudy, but the weather looks dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be breezy and cooler with a clearing sky, then we expect dry and chilly weather on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs likely slip back into the 50s and lows in the 30s. More rain is possible late in the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan