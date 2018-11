What’s Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you’re planning your shopping trips on Thanksgiving or on Black Friday, here’s a list of what’s open in our area:

If you need last-minute items for your Thanksgiving meal, Winn-Dixie stores will be open on Thanksgiving until 4 p.m. Publix Super Markets and Renfroe’s Markets are closed.

Most Walmarts are open regular hours on Thanksgiving, with Black Friday deals starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Target stores are open Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday. The Montgomery store is open 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, while the Prattville store is open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.

Eastdale Mall in Montgomery is open from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving. Open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.

At the Shoppes at EastChase, individual store hours vary.

Dillard’s: Closed Thanksgiving, EastChase store open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Belk: Open 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.

JCPenney: Open from 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Friday.

Lowe’s: Closed Thanksgiving

Home Depot: Closed Thanksgiving

Costco: Closed Thanksgiving

Sam’s Club: Closed Thanksgiving

Kohl’s: Open 5 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving. Open 24 hours Friday.

Stein Mart: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.

Academy Sports: Closed Thanksgiving. Open 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving until 2 a.m. on Friday. Open 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday.

Best Buy: Open Thanksgiving 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday. Open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday