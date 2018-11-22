Cool And Cloudy (With Some Rain) On Black Friday

by Ben Lang

It turned out to be a pleasant Thanksgiving for central and south Alabama. High temperatures topped out in the low to mid 60s. Tonight turns cooler again, with lows in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly clear sky. Clouds increase early tomorrow morning, but most of Black Friday should be dry. Temperatures probably won’t make it out of the 50s during the day. Rain arrives late in the evening- maybe just in time to impact high school playoff football games- plan accordingly. A cold rain in the form of scattered showers continues overnight into early Saturday morning.

Iron bowl plans? There could be a few showers around during the early morning at tailgate setup, but the late morning and kickoff should be dry with a clearing sky. Saturday looks like a fairly warm day with highs in the mid 60s to around 70° across the southern half of the state. Saturday night through Sunday morning should be dry.

Another system swings through Alabama Sunday afternoon and night. A few showers could still be around as many of us head back to work and school, but the sky should clear Monday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday should be mostly sunny but cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Another system could bring a chance for rain next Thursday and Friday.