Turkey Day Classic Kicks Off With Turkey Day Parade

by Jalea Brooks

A sea of people lined Dexter Avenue, bright an early Thanksgiving morning, carving out a little time for the annual Turkey Day Classic Parade, before heading home to carve the turkey.

More than 100 groups and over a dozen marching bands, were apart of the procession as thousands of families, students and Alabama State University alumni watched from the sidelines. Many remembered watching the floats and marching bands go by when they were young. This year, they made new memories with their children.

“My mom brought me to the parade when I was a child” said Jacqueline Howell standing alongside nearly a dozen other family members.

“I did it when I was about 9 years old” said Rodney David “my daughter is 16 now and it’s one of the things I look forward to, spending time with her and just letting her see the city at its best”.

The parade route starts at the Alabama State Capitol building and proceeds down Dexter Avenue. The Turkey Day Parade has been a thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery since the 1940’s.