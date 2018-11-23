Cloudy Friday

by Matt Breland

On this Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 50s for our highs. Winds will remain out of the east at 5-10 mph. Tonight expect rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Some rainfall totals could be close to half of an inch and overnight lows will be in the lower 50s. A few of those showers could linger into the early morning hours of Saturday, but by later morning we will see more sunshine along with drier conditions with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Then by Saturday night we will see clouds start to sneak back in with lows in the lower 50s. Sunday afternoon could have a few scattered showers with highs in the low 70s, and then we start seeing a cooling trend for the upcoming week. Our days will turn much cooler with highs only in the mid 50s due to an arctic blast of air in the northeast.