Cool Rain Tonight; Clearing Back Out Saturday

by Ben Lang

Cloudy and cool best describes this Black Friday for central and south Alabama. A few passing showers have been moving through the area this afternoon, but the heavier rain is still to come tonight. By the late evening, a widespread steady rain spreads across the area. Temperatures hover in the low 50s overnight, with rain continuing. Most of the rain clears out by Saturday morning, but some stray showers are possible early. The sky gradually clear Saturday, with temperatures warming nicely up nicely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s to around 70° Saturday. The weather for the iron bowl in Tuscaloosa looks great, with a kickoff temperature in the mid 60s and at least partial sunshine.

Saturday night lows fall back into the low 40s. Much of Sunday should be nice with highs near 70°. Another system swings in from the west during the late afternoon and early evening. That brings another decent chance for showers through the early AM hours of Monday. By the time many of us are getting ready for work or school, the last of the rain should be on its way out. The sky clears back out Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Much of next week now looks dry, with a dry weather stretch from Tuesday through Friday. It will stay on the cooler side though, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows fall into the 30s most nights. Some rain could enter the picture next Saturday.