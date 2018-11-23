Shopping for Black Friday Deals

by Andrew James

While many stores opened on Thanksgiving night for shoppers searching for deals, we still found plenty of people out in stores Friday. Shoppers we’re looking for all types of deals from purses, to shoes and other accessories.

One shopper visiting from Wisconsin was experiencing Black Friday shopping for the first time.

“I was very scared to try it out, Alabama has been great, everyone’s been very nice, and I haven’t been elbowed in the face yet so we’re pretty good,” explained Viya Kiel.

She says her Black Friday list is made up of things really doesn’t even need.

“Shoes and jewelry and clothes, because no one wants to buy things they need, you can get a crock pot some other time right,” she shared.

