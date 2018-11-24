Alabama Wins 83rd Iron Bowl 52-21

by Darrell Puckett

The 83rd edition of the Iron Bowl brought the second highest point spread in game history as Alabama was 24-point favorites heading into today’s action. The Crimson Tide (12-0, 8-0) would cover the 24 points and win by 31 in the impressive 52-21 win over Auburn. Alabama will now advance to the SEC Championship on December 1st to take on Georgia.

Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled six touchdowns for 360 combined yards, which is a school record for amount of scores in a single game. Tagovailoa completed passes to seven different receivers as Henry Ruggs III led the team with two touchdowns for 62 yards on five receptions. Damien Harris led the ground attack with 41 yards off nine carries.

Auburn (7-5, 3-5) will now await the bowl selection show in a few weeks to see where it’s postseason destination will be.