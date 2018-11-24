Warm Now, Cooler Later

by Matt Breland

We will stay partly sunny on this Saturday with a high near the mid 60s. Expect calm conditions overnight with lows in the mid 40s. Sunday we will see partly sunny skies during the first half of the day and then a few showers could be possible later on in the afternoon and into the night hours with a little bit warmer temperatures around the low 70s.

This upcoming workweek expect sunnier and drier conditions but much cooler air will be over us. Our highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s and lows will stay around the mid to upper 30s so keep the jackets nearby!