Children of The Storm on The Gulf Coast

Weeks after Michael, many children were still stuck in shelters.
Tim Lennox,
Posted:

by Tim Lennox

By KELLI KENNEDY
Associated Press

Experts say Hurricane Michael and its aftermath have been especially troubling for the children of the storm, many too young to understand the Category 4 monster that smashed across the Florida Panhandle in October.

Sometimes toddlers refuse to eat. Children can be irritable and others cry. Says Tiffany Harris, one mother with children uprooted by Michael: “It’s the worst feeling as a mother. To not be able to help or do anything.”

Weeks after Michael, many children were still stuck in shelters, waiting for normal routines to resume.

Sarah Thompson is director of U.S. emergencies for Save the Children. She says these children lost a sense of safety and innocence and are looking to parents for cues how to cope with the stress caused by the storm.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Categories: South Alabama, Statewide
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

More damage from Hurricane Michael: Timberland
ALDOT Officials Expect Delays To Continue Along Ev...
Covington County Preparing For The Threat of Hurri...
Southeast Alabama Put Under Tropical Storm Watch