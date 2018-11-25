Cloudy Now, Clear Later

by Matt Breland

Overcast skies for the remainder of this Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s. It is possible that some scattered showers pop up later on this evening that could last overnight. By Monday morning skies will be mostly clear and much cooler temps will be with us. Highs will only be in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. During the weekday expect cool afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s and colder morning with lows near freezing. By next weekend a little bit of warmer weather should return but until then bundle up!