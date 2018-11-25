Montgomery Murder

From MPD:

MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the Nov. 25 death of Steven White Jr., 28, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5900 block of Monticello Drive at about 12:06 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance in the area. There, units located the victim, (Steven) White Jr., who had sustained a life threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was located who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD is investigating to determine the circumstances that led to this homicide. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.