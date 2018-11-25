Troy Man Dead of Multiple Gunshot Wounds

by Tim Lennox

Troy Police are investigating an apparent murder just before 10:00 PM last night. It happened in the 600 block of Pike County Road 7749.

They identify the victim as 33 year old Sequoia Terrell Harris who died in the emergency room at Troy Regional Hospital.

No arrests so far. The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.