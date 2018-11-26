Below Average Temps

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: Today will be sunny, breezy and noticeably colder as we will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark for afternoon highs. Tuesday and Wednesday will also feature sunny, cool afternoons with highs in the lower and mid 50s. Low these morning will be below freezing and many locations could start these days in the 20s. Keep in mind for the final week of November, our average high is in the lower 60s, so temperatures for most of the week will be well-below average. Thursday will be mainly sunny, dry and mild with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: For Friday, expect increasing clouds highs should be in the mid and upper 60s. Saturday looks to feature our next storm system as an area of low pressure moves out of the southern Plains and into the Mid South. Ahead of the system, the GFS suggest warm moist air will stream into Alabama and model output shows highs near 70 degrees. We will bring rain back into the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening, and we may need to mention the risk for some thunderstorms as well. Way too early to tell if severe weather will be in the cards, but it is something we are going to have to watch this week.

Have a great day!

Ryan