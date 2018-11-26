Carnival Cruise Ship to Continue Docking in Mobile

by Darryl Hood

Alabama’s only cruise ship will continue docking at the port of Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the city has extended its contract with Carnival Cruise Line for the company to keep offering trips aboard the Carnival Fantasy from Mobile.

Stimpson announced the new deal in tweets sent Monday. It means the 855-foot-long ship will continue cruising from Mobile through November 2019.

Mobile was the homeport of another Carnival ship before losing that contract. Carnival Fantasy began using Mobile as its port in 2016.

The company offers cruises primarily to the Western Caribbean from Mobile. Stimpson says keeping the ship in Mobile is part of the city’s effort to become a major tourist destination.

