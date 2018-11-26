Chilly Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

Overall a quiet weather pattern through the majority of this week. High pressure will carve out some mainly clear and dry conditions. Temperature will be rather chilly through midweek. Morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s with daytime highs in the low to mid 50s. A nice little warming trend kicks in Thursday and continues into the upcoming weekend. High temps will manage mid to upper 60s late week but eventually lower 70s over the weekend. The warm up comes ahead of our next storm system. A frontal boundary stirs up a round of showers and t-storms Friday night into Saturday. This system clears out and there’s no big drop in temps behind the frontal passage. We will continue upper 60s to lower 70s for highs through next Tuesday. You will need to keep the rain gear handy as another rain maker advances into the area late Monday into Tuesday.