Police Investigate Violent & Deadly Thanksgiving Holiday in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are looking for suspects — and answers — after a violent and deadly Thanksgiving holiday in Selma.

Two people were killed — and two others were hurt during the four-day holiday weekend.

Jermaine Sanders and another man were shot Thursday night on the 1800 block of Church Street.

Sanders died — and the other man is in serious but stable condition.

Andre Ellis was shot and killed outside Cheers Package Store on the 1200 block of Broad Street at around midnight Friday.

“We also had a high speed chase on Saturday where a young person was trying to elude police and got himself killed outside the city but in the county,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Anyone with information that can help police call Selma Police at (334) 874-21-25 — or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.