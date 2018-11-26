Shooting Protesters Block Major Road in Hoover

by Alabama News Network Staff

Demonstrators upset with the police shooting of a black man at an Alabama shopping mall are blocking one of the busiest roads in the state.

Several dozen protesters holding signs and chanting blocked heavily traveled U.S. 31 at Interstate 459 on Monday night.

The site is near the Riverchase Galleria, where a police officer killed 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. on Thanksgiving night.

Hoover police shot Bradford while responding to a shooting that wounded two people at the mall. They later said Bradford wasn’t the gunman in the shooting although he had a gun that officers saw.

