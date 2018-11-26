Sunny And Cool Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

This morning’s cold front can certainly be felt across the area after a mild weekend. On the bright side, sunshine is returning from west to east, with more sunny days still to come. High temperatures may not reach the 50s for many spots, and winds stay breezy out of the northwest at about 10 to 20 mph. The winds subside a bit tonight, but it’s going to be very cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s on Tuesday, but we’ll have sunshine from start to finish. Tuesday night will be very cold again with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Not much changes on Wednesday, with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s despite a sunny sky.

A warming trend starts on Thursday with our winds shifting back to the south. Thursday and Friday could be a bit more cloudy, but at this time look dry. Saturday features a good chance for rain and storms as a strong storm systems moves in from the west. We could see strong to severe storms Saturday, but its still a long way out and far from a clear-cut severe weather setup. The rain clears on Sunday, with dry weather to start off next week.