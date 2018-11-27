by Andrew James

The lack of community support for Montgomery Public Schools has been a hot topic for school leaders, school board members, and candidates, but recent school donations have some incoming board members saying things are taking a turn for the better.

The Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club with the help of the Montgomery County Commission donated a tractor to the school Monday. Assistant Principal Walter James III says this is a huge donation for the school, allowing them to upkeep their athletic fields, which are also used for youth sports leagues. He says this sends a strong message of support to students.

“This is what Montgomery Public Schools represents, coming together as a community, being transparent, restoring the perception of a great school system,” he shared.

Similar donations made to Lee High School and Booker T. Washington Magnet School recently are examples of what school leaders have said was needed for years.

“Today’s donation inspires me that we are going to have more community engagement,” explained incoming School Board Member Brenda DeRamus Coleman.

Incoming Board Member Jannah Bailey has also called for more community support and says she’s noticed a change already.

“There really is a different energy than there has been in the past 3 or 4 years, you can just feel it,” Bailey said.