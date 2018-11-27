Concordia College to Hold Liquidation Sale of Assets and Operational Items

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eaton Hudson, Inc. announced today that they have begun the disposition sale process of assets and operational items at historic Concordia College in Selma.

A private college of the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod in Selma, Concordia College Alabama was the only historically black college among the ten colleges and universities in the Concordia University System. The college ceased operations at the completion of the Spring 2018 semester, citing years of financial distress and declining enrollment.

Assets to be sold include but are not limited to furniture, departmental items, lab equipment, IT equipment, athletic equipment, vehicles and maintenance equipment. Details will be posted on the school’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ConcordiaCollegeAlabama/.

“Our collegiate asset disposition experts will be on-site to conduct this important project for Concordia College using a combination of online and onsite sales and auctions to deliver the maximum value for all of their assets,” commented Jim Schaye, CEO of Eaton Hudson.

“Our leadership team has visited the school on many occasions and respects the foundation they have laid down in the community. We will work closely with school officials to utilize infrastructure in place and ensure the sale is managed in a careful and efficient manner,” continued Sarah Thobae, Eaton Hudson’s Collegiate Asset Disposition Director.

The campus Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment sale will open to the public starting Friday November 30, at the college’s Recreation Center. In addition, there will be an online auction of school memorabilia for the alumni in the coming weeks.

Alumni and family will find additional information on Concordia’s Facebook page as event details are finalized.