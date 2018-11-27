Cool Afternoons and Cold Nights Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It’s a cold day across central and south Alabama even by late November standards. High temperatures today may not reach 50° for much of the area. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest too, keeping wind chills in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds finally die down tonight, and with a clear sky overhead we’ll have ideal conditions to see temperatures plummet. Expect lows to range from the mid to upper 20s early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon remains cool but sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday night will be our final cold night for a while, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

We begin a warming trend Thursday, with highs rebounding into the mid 60s. Clouds increase during the day, but it looks like the area stays dry. A few showers are possible on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The next storm system arrives from the west on Saturday. Strong storms appear possible, though it still doesn’t look like a clear-cut severe weather setup. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it. Saturday looks like a warm day regardless, with highs in the 70s. Rain lingers on Sunday, but so do the warm temps. Highs should again warm into the 70s.

Another system heads our way Monday into Tuesday of next week. Expect rain and possibly thunderstorms both days. Temperatures may fall Tuesday afternoon with a front sweeping through. That likely sets up cool and sunny weather by the middle of next week.