Demopolis Man Charged in Deadly Shootings

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Demopolis Police make an arrest in a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

Capt. Rex Flowers says 21 year old Anthony Collier, Jr. of Demopolis is charged with one count of manslaughter in the shooting.

He says 27 year old Laderrus Gilbert and 24 year old Jasmine Washington were killed when they got into an argument with Collier and it escalated into a shootout.

“Officers responded to a shooting call, about some people shooting, and when they got there they found a vehicle that was wrecked and two subjects in there had gunshot wounds,” said Flowers.

“They were transported to the hospital where they was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

Flowers says it all happened on the 700 block of Floyd Avenue at around nine Sunday morning.

Police say Collier is in the Marengo Co. Jail — awaiting a bond hearing.