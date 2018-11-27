Health Star Clinic Partners with Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by Danielle Wallace

Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive continues with special helpers from Montgomery’s Health Star Clinic.

Health Star Clinic is making the holidays brighter for children in need in the River Region. A team from the clinic went on a $1,000 shopping spree buying toys for Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

“We have some basketballs, lots of things that little kids like, dolls, games, bikes, just little things that we thought that we might want to have as big grown ups now and not as we had as children,” says Dr. Tamara Woody.

While Health Star Clinic sees patients from day to day, they say the holiday season ranks high on their list for helping others.

“I think that it will be very memorable,for children that are less fortunate and they will really enjoy the things that we picked up for them,” says Woody.

“If families of the unfortunate can’t afford toys for kids this is a great opportunity to help those families and those kids that maybe can’t afford those and have a great Christmas and actually put a smile on a kid’s face and actually be an influence to families all around,” says Dr. Randel Whitehead.

When it comes to making Christmas magical for those families, these holiday helpers say it’s worth every penny.

“I think it would be really special. I think they’re going to have a lot of fun with these toys and it will make for a wonderful Christmas,” says Allie Stephens.

Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive ends Friday, December 14th. You can drop off your new toys at several locations listed below: