Prattville Kicks off Christmas Season with Annual Tree Lighting

by Ellis Eskew

Hundreds turned out for the annual Prattville Christmas tree lighting Tuesday evening.

The city moved the celebration and tree from city hall to the other end of downtown at the Mill Park. In addition to the tree, lights were set up across the spillway. Families lined up to get pictures and greetings from Santa and Mrs. Claus. There was also a special surprise of snow as the Christmas tree lit up. Mayor Bill Gillespie says the lighting and displays get bigger and better every year.

“Very, very proud of our small town community; I think small town America is shining very bright tonight,” said Mayor Bill Gillespie.

“Yeah it’s great. My wife told me to come down, so I came down and we do it every year. It’s a great tradition,” said Blake Watson.

The Prattville Pops and Community Chorus performed Christmas carols and local dance troupes performed as well.

The Prattville Christmas parade is Friday.