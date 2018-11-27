Sunny with Below Average Temps

by Ryan Stinnett

Calm weather highlights our weather for the rest of the work week. Look for sunshine in full supply today and Wednesday and the high today will be in the upper 40s over South/Central Alabama, and close to 55° on Wednesday. Thursday will be dry and warmer with a high close to 65°. Moisture levels rise Friday, and a few scattered showers are possible with a high in the upper 60s.

STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY: Our next rainmaker looks to arrive just in time for the weekend as a rather potent storm system moves out of the Plains and into the Midwest. A deep surface low will be near St. Louis, and unstable air will surge northward into the state from the Gulf of Mexico and this setup could lead to strong storms over Alabama on Saturday and some model data suggest that severe storms are possible for portions of the state, but it remains too early to determine the timing and overall potential threat. Just something to watch for now. Rain amounts Saturday of around one inch are likely, and we will see a high in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY AND INTO NEXT WEEK: Sunday for the most part looks dry and mild with a high in the lower 70s, but another dynamic system will bring a chance of more strong thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday of next week. Then, more cold air will invade the Deep South for the latter half of the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan