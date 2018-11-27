Very Cold Early Wednesday Morning; Warming Up Late This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a cool, sunny and breezy day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures ranged from the low to mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s and 40s throughout the day. The wind finally dies down tonight, and with a clear sky overhead we’ll have ideal conditions to see temperatures plummet. Expect lows to range from the mid to upper 20s early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon remains cool but sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday night will be our final cold night for a while, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

We begin a warming trend Thursday, with highs rebounding into the mid 60s. Clouds increase during the day, but it looks like the area stays dry. A few showers are possible on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The next storm system arrives from the west on Saturday. Strong storms appear possible, though it still doesn’t look like a clear-cut severe weather setup. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it. Saturday looks like a warm day regardless, with highs in the 70s. Rain lingers on Sunday, but so do the warm temps. Highs should again warm into the 70s.

Another system heads our way Monday into Tuesday of next week. Expect rain and possibly thunderstorms both days. Temperatures may fall Tuesday afternoon with a front sweeping through. That likely sets up cool and sunny weather by the middle of next week.