A Cold Wednesday Night, But A Quick Warm-up Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was a very cold Wednesday morning with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 20s for many. Temperatures stay on the cool side this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Apart from some thin and wispy upper level clouds, we’ll see a sunny sky throughout the day. Temperatures drop off quickly this evening, with readings in the 30s and 40s. A wind shift to the south levels off temperatures overnight, and we’ll see some thicker clouds start to work into the area. The south wind warms temperatures all the way into the 60s Thursday afternoon. Some brief spotty showers are possible during the day, but most stay dry.

A mostly cloudy sky on Thursday night acts like a blanket and keeps low temperatures in the 50s. A few passing showers are possible through Friday morning. High temperatures on Friday rebound into the low and mid 70s, though it will likely be a mostly cloudy day with isolated showers.

Rain and storms still look likely Saturday. Expect more widespread rain to arrive by the morning and last through much of the day. With the main front slowing down and likely stalling across southeast Alabama on Sunday, expect rain to continue at times through the day. Temperatures remain warm over the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

It may rain on Monday and Tuesday, or it may not. The GFS model is persistent with another system and rain both Monday and Tuesday, while the European model builds high pressure and dry weather into the area. Both models show cooler and dry weather on Wednesday, with highs in the 50s and Wednesday night lows in the 30s.