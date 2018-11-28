Another Cool Day, Warmer Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

A BIT WARMER WEDNESDAY: Today will be another beautiful, sunny day, with afternoon highs in the lower and mid-50s across the area. Tonight the sky will remain mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower to mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will increase across the state Thursday as moist air returns from the Gulf of Mexico, and a few scattered showers could break out late in the day or Thursday night, but nothing too heavy or widespread. The high tomorrow will be warmer, in the mid 60s.

STORMS TO START WEEKEND: For Friday, the day will be mostly cloudy with showers possible; the high will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. To our west, a rather dynamic storm system will become organized, and strong to severe storms are possible west of the state, where the SPC has a risk of severe weather defined across the Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States.

As we roll into Saturday, strong storms will push into Alabama early Saturday morning, and we will have to watch these as they will certainly be packing a punch. The good news for now is the SPC does not have any part of Alabama in a risk on their “Day 4” outlook for Saturday.

However, with strong wind fields, good dynamic support, and some instability in place, we are going to have to keep an eye on the system as it approaches. It is still too early for exact details on timing and on the threats, but at this point, damaging winds and a tornado or two may be possible for portions of Alabama.

REST OF WEEKEND: Rain should end from west to east Saturday afternoon, and the high will be up in the low to mid 70s. Sunday looks dry and the weather stays unseasonably mild as we rise into the mid 70s again on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

MORE STORMS TO START NEXT WEEK: Another system will bring rain, and the potential for strong thunderstorms to Alabama late Monday and Monday night…way too early to know if this will be a severe weather threat. Wednesday will be much cooler with a clearing sky and the rest of the week looks chilly and dry with highs generally in the 50s, and lows in the 30s.

Have great day!

Ryan