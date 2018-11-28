Did Your Income Recover From The Great Recession of 2007?
Recovery was uneven, reports PEW, Alabama at 1..2%--- Near The Bottom
But several other state grew at even a slower rate, or not at all.:
- The other slowest-growing states, with annualized rates of 1 percent or less, were Mississippi (0.9 percent) and Illinois, Louisiana, and West Virginia (each at 1.0 percent).
Comparing Alabama with the surrounding states as far as the change in tax revenue from each state’s peak quarter, adjusted for inflation
Florida: -11.3
Alabama: -3.3%
Mississippi: -1.4
Tennessee: +14/3
Georgia: +9.1