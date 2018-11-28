Gradual Warming Trend

by Shane Butler

The winter-like cold is slowly going to release its grip on our area over the next couple of days. High pressure is sliding off to our east allowing southerly winds to develop over the state. This will bring in warm and moist gulf air to the region. As a result, temps climb into the 70s for highs and rain chances increase this weekend. It’s going to be an active weather pattern with showers and even some storms at times. We expect the best chance for rain Saturday and then Monday of next week. A few storms could be strong with both systems moving through over those days. A cold front will sweep the last of the rainy weather out of here Tuesday afternoon. Clear and colder conditions return for the middle of next week.