Montgomery Sheriff Responds to Deadly Police Shooting in Hoover

by Jalea Brooks

There are still many unanswered questions in a police-involved shooting at the Riverchase Galleria In Hoover, that left 21-year-old Emantic Bradford Jr. dead Thanksgiving night.

Hoover Police responded to the crowded mall full of black Friday shoppers, after 2 victims- an 18-year-old male and 12 -year-old girl, were shot.

Moments later Bradford -nicknamed “EJ”- was shot and killed, and identified by police as the suspected shooter. The next day, police clarified he did not pull the trigger, and instead say that he had a gun in his hands before officers opened fire, shooting him in the face.

His killing caused outrage sparking protests and other community events- while the real shooter is still at large. As the investigation unfolds, we’re now asking local law enforcement about the correct response during any active shooter situation.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the Galleria shooting because he says he doesn’t know the details. Bradford’s parents say their son had a permit to carry a concealed weapons and their lawyer says EJ was trying to help victims when he was shot and killed, though police have not confirmed an of that. The name of the Hoover police officer who fired the fatal shot, has not yet been released.

Cunningham says when chaos erupts after a shooting in a public place, police are left with split-second decisions to make- while trying to keep everyone safe. That becomes even more difficult, Cunningham says, when bystanders are armed as well.

“it makes it harder for law enforcement” he explained “normally when a situation happens..people are fleeing they are running, the best thing you can do is get out of the way, take cover and just get out of the way”.

As the mall-shooting investigation continues, Cunningham says it’s an unfortunate reminder for his office to be better prepared. The SBI has now taken over the investigation…and while many are calling for the officers’ body camera footage, it’s unclear if or when that footage will be released to the public.

Funeral services for Bradford are scheduled for Saturday.