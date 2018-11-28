State Prison Inmate Drug Programs Funded

by Tim Lennox

The U.S. Justice Department has approved a grant of a half-million dollars to pay for drug treatment programs in seven Alabama state prisons.

State officials say the program…

“…provides inmates the opportunity to escape their drug habit while in prison and create a new slate when they are released. …the program will be conducted by counselors who specialize in drug addictions. Inmates enrolled in the program will be subject to urinalysis testing throughout their incarceration.”

The total grant is for $504,892 and comes to Alabama from The U.S. Justice Department via ADECA.