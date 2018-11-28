Town of Fort Deposit Set to Open New Senior Center

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The town of Fort Deposit is opening a new senior center on Saturday. Alabama News Network got a sneak peek at the town’s newest landmark Wednesday.

Mayor Fletcher Fountain says the new 2900 square feet facility will seat about 75 people.

The facility is complete with office space — two bathrooms — a kitchen — and an activity room.

“We will have meals down here for the center, then you will have exercising activities. They will play dominoes, they will have music,” he said. “We’ll have different people coming in talking with them about different health activities to prolong life.”

Fountain says the center will also double as a multi-purpose facility for the town.

The project was made possible by a grant from ADECA — and matching local funds from the town of Fort Deposit and the Lowndes County Commission.