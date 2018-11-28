Troy Fire Department Collecting Toys For Children Hospital

by Justin Walker

Firefighters are known for helping people during times of tragedy. Sometimes, the tragedy is being stuck in a hospital during the holidays. That is why Troy Fire Department is collecting toys for Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

“It’s just a small thing that we can do to kinda help out,” TPD Sergeant/ EMT DJ Williams says. “We all know someone that’s kinda been in the situation to have to be up there.”

Williams was searching for volunteer opportunities in 2014, when he found out about the Hospital’s annual Sugar Plumb Shop.

“I made a phone call up there and they told me about this program they had,” Williams said.

Parents can go through the store collecting presents for their sick children, free of charge. Toys for all ages, from new-borns through teens, are available.

The fire department has collected hundreds of toys over the years, and this year, they’re wanting to make the project bigger.

“They’re looking for board games, arts and crafts stuff’s a big thing. You know, anything that passes the time and kinda gets their mind off of being in the hospital,” Williams says.

And patients are not the only ones who benefit.

“Its just to take some of the stress off of the parents already having to deal with a difficult situation,” Williams says.

The Department is accepting toys through December 13th. Then, the toys will be delivered to Birmingham.

Donations must be new and in the original packaging; they can be dropped off at any of the three Troy Fire Department station locations. For more information, you can visit Troy Fire Department on Facebook or call (334) 566-5943.