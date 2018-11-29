by Alabama News Network Staff

A former Montgomery Public Schools teacher is charged with having sex with a student.

Police say 24-year-old Natasha Patronsky is charged with having sexual relations with a male student under the age of 19.

School officials confirm she taught at Lanier High School when the incident happened. She was a first year Spanish teacher and had been with the school since August.

Patronsky resigned on November 20, before her arrest on November 28.

MPS is cooperating with MPD’s investigation.

Patronsky was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $7,500 bond but has since been released on bail.