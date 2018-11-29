Alabama’s Inaugural Rosa Parks Day to be Celebrated Saturday, December 1st

by Danielle Wallace

Over 60 years ago, Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery bus. Now, Alabama is preparing to celebrate her legacy for the inaugural Rosa Parks Day.

“Hopefully it’s an opportunity to reflect and learn about her and how she contributed to the state of Alabama and to the nation,” says Dr. Felisha Bell, Director of Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum.

Last year the legislature agreed to honor parks with a state holiday.

“I think that what we’re seeing today and the fact that we have 102 to 0 vote to have this celebratory honor to Rosa Parks shows that Montgomery and hopefully the state of Alabama is not stuck in history,” says Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

Saturday’s remembrance of parks, includes festivities at several locations in the Capital City, including Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum and a special ceremony at Alabama State University.

“She said that racism is still with us and I have believe that we have gone far but we can go further so it is a complete honor to be able to portray her and just to live in her for a moment,” says Kortney Coleman, an Alabama State University student.

Coordinators say, there are many lessons that can be continually be learned from Parks.

“Citizens in general across the nation can be inspired by her actions that day and apply it to other parts of their life whether that’s to other parts of activism today, other areas of activism or even helping out in your community, bringing awareness to things in your community,” says Bell.

The ceremony honoring Parks at Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum starts at 10 am Saturday. Admission is free to the museum from 9 am until 5 pm that day.

Saturday evening a historical marker will be unveiled at St. Paul A.M.E Church in Montgomery, where Parks was a member.