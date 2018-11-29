Auburn Students to Attend Symposium on Friday and Saturday in D.C.

by Tim Lennox

“Supported by ARC and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), ATP is an applied-research training program for college and graduate students to design community based economic development initiatives across the Appalachian Region as part of a school based curriculum. Schools participating in ATP offer a directed seminar guiding students in developing and executing field-based research projects specific to the needs of their surrounding communities and in alignment with the goals outlined in ARC’s current Strategic Investment Plan. As a capstone to this work, students and their faculty sponsors travel to Washington, D.C., to present their work to other student delegations from ATP participating institutions, ARC leadership, and community leaders in a formal peer-to-peer symposium.”

Student delegations from 15 schools in 11 Appalachian states to be featured at the ATP Symposium this year include:

Alfred State College , Alfred, New York

Appalachian State University , Boone, North Carolina

Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama

East Tennessee State University , Johnson City, Tennessee

Fairmont State University , Fairmont, West Virginia

Frostburg State University , Frostburg, Maryland

Indiana University of Pennsylvania , Indiana, Pennsylvania

Ohio University , Athens, Ohio

Radford University , Radford, Virginia

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College , Cumberland, Kentucky

Union College , Barbourville, Kentucky

University of Pittsburgh at Bradford , Bradford, Pennsylvania

University of Tennessee , Knoxville, Tennessee

Virginia Tech , Blacksburg, Virginia

, Blacksburg, Virginia Young Harris College, Young Harris, Georgia

The Auburn Student project:

Community Development through Cultural Heritage and the Arts

Auburn University , Auburn, AL

“Macon County Veterans Oral History Project”

in collaboration with students at Tuskegee Public School

Description:

“Building on the relationship established with Tuskegee Public School (TPS) during the 2017 -18 project cycle, Auburn University 2018 ATP students mentored sixth-graders in the skill and process of interviewing military veterans and producing digital content as part of the Library of Congress Veterans Oral History Project. The Veterans Oral History Project provides volunteers an opportunity to collect oral history interviews that are added to a national collection and made available to the public via the Internet. In addition to the skills developed for interviewing and producing audio files and a website, the project provided a leadership opportunity for the sixth graders as they developed cultural resources from their community. One significant plan for expansion of the project from last year included developing existing and future interviews as social studies classroom lessons. Students developed worksheets for each interview and tested them with TPS students. The project was also designed to increase the connections between the community and its veterans and to establish a repository of veteran interviews that will raise the profile of Macon County as a place where hardworking, successful, committed individuals live,work, and play, since we know that community perception is a critical element in community development.”