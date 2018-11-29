Auburn Students to Attend Symposium on Friday and Saturday in D.C.
Appalichian Regional Commission
“Supported by ARC and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), ATP is an applied-research training program for college and graduate students to design community based economic development initiatives across the Appalachian Region as part of a school based curriculum. Schools participating in ATP offer a directed seminar guiding students in developing and executing field-based research projects specific to the needs of their surrounding communities and in alignment with the goals outlined in ARC’s current Strategic Investment Plan. As a capstone to this work, students and their faculty sponsors travel to Washington, D.C., to present their work to other student delegations from ATP participating institutions, ARC leadership, and community leaders in a formal peer-to-peer symposium.”
Student delegations from 15 schools in 11 Appalachian states to be featured at the ATP Symposium this year include:
- Alfred State College, Alfred, New York
- Appalachian State University, Boone, North Carolina
-
Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama
- East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee
- Fairmont State University, Fairmont, West Virginia
- Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pennsylvania
- Ohio University, Athens, Ohio
- Radford University, Radford, Virginia
- Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, Cumberland, Kentucky
- Union College, Barbourville, Kentucky
- University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Bradford, Pennsylvania
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
- Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia
- Young Harris College, Young Harris, Georgia
The Auburn Student project: