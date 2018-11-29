Congressmen Make Friendly Wager on SEC Championship Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Bradley Byrne (R-AL)

2/3 Drew Ferguson (R-GA)

3/3 Bradley Byrne (R-AL)





Congressmen Bradley Byrne (R-AL) and Drew Ferguson (R-GA) today announced a friendly wager on the SEC Championship Game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. Ferguson is staking Chick-fil-a on a Bulldog victory, and Byrne is risking Alabama seafood for a Crimson Tide win.

Byrne and Ferguson had a similar wager during last year’s National Championship Game, with Byrne and the Crimson Tide coming out on top.

Congressman Byrne said: “There is no doubt Alabama is the powerhouse in the SEC this season. Time and again Alabama’s offense has rolled past team after team to secure a perfect 12-0 record. I expect that same focus, drive, and intensity against Georgia this Saturday. Nick Saban and Tua Tagovailoa will make it 13-0 against the Bulldogs, and I look forward to another delicious Chick-fil-a meal from my Georgia colleague.”

Congressman Ferguson said: “I am confident this will be the year the student becomes the master and Kirby Smart leads the Dawgs to victory over Nick Saban and the Alabama team. With phenomenal players like the Third District’s Terry Godwin, the Georgia Bulldogs are sure to win the SEC Championship and head to the playoffs. I look forward to enjoying some Alabama seafood to celebrate the win.”

Byrne is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law. Ferguson attended the University of Georgia before gaining early acceptance to the Medical College of Georgia.